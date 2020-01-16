Sikkim Lottery Live: Sikkim State Lotteries Releases Results; Check Here

Sikkim lottery results can be accessed from the official portal, sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim Lottery live: Sikkim State Lotteries has released the Dear Precious Morning lottery results and the first prize of Rs 1 crore has been awarded ticket number 60B 45171. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website. The Sikkim Lottery live broadcast for the afternoon draw will be available at 3.45 pm at the official portal. The Sikkim lottery results can be accessed from the official portal, sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Precious Morning lottery also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

The consolation prize has been awarded to ticket number 45171 (remaining all serials).

Dear Precious Morning lottery also has a second prize of Rs 9000, third prize of Rs 500, fourth prize of Rs 250 and a fifth prize of Rs 120.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Precious Morning lottery result of draw held at 11.55 am on January 16, 2020.

Sikkim Lotteries live draw direct link (the link will be active at 3.45 pm when the draw goes live)

In a related development, Kerala government released the Akshaya Lottery results yesterday. The result of Akshaya Lottery number AK 428 was released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com.

The draw for today's lottery results was held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. First prize of Rs 6,000,000 has been drawn to ticket number AT 398949 which was sold at Kannur district.

