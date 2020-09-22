Sikkim Dear Admire Morning Results Released; Dear Chance Results Soon

Sikkim lottery results can be accessed from the official portal, sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim Lottery today live: Sikkim State Lotteries has released the Dear Admire Morning lottery results today (September 22) and the first prize of Rs 1 crore has been awarded to ticket number 94J 11324. Sikkim Lotteries sold the Dear Admire Morning lottery tickets for Rs 6. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website. The Sikkim Lottery live broadcast for the afternoon draw of Dear Chance lottery will be available at 4 pm at the official portal. The Sikkim lottery results can be accessed from the official portal, sikkimlotteries.com.

Yesterday, Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Respect Morning lottery results (September 21).

Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Love Morning lottery results day before.

Apart from Dear Admire Morning, Sikkim Lotteries runs schemes like Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Respect Morning, Dear Respect Morning, Dear Cherished Morning, Dear Love Morning and Dear Treasure Morning.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Admire Morning lottery also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

The consolation prize has been awarded to ticket number 11324 (remaining all serials).

(Visit the official portal given above and click on the PDF file link given on the homepage to access the Sikkim lottery results)

In a related development, Kerala government released the Onam bumper lottery results for Rs 12 crore day before yesterday.

The Kerala State Lotteries will release the Sthree Sakthi lottery results today.

