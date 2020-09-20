Kerala Onam Bumper Result 2020: BR 75 Thiruvonam Lottery Result LIVE Updates

Kerala Onam bumper result 2020 live: Kerala bumper lottery results will be out at keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Onam bumper result 2020 live: The draw for Kerala Onam bumper lottery results for BR 75 tickets will be held today afternoon at Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala State Lotteries, a state government enterprises, will release the cumulative results for all prizes by the evening at keralalotteries.com, the official portal of the state lottery directorate. Onam bumper lottery results are being released for more than 42 lakh tickets sold by the directorate across the state in last one month. The Kerala State Lotteries had started the sales of Onam bumper 2020 ticket sales in August. The Onam bumper carries a first prize of Rs 12 crore and the tickets are sold for Rs 300. A second prize of Rs 6 crore will be given to 6 tickets - with Rs 1 crore to each. 12 ticket holders will get Rs 10 lakh each while the same number of tickets will get fourth prize of Rs 5 lakh each. Live draw for Thiruvonam bumper or Onam bumper lottery results will be broadcast on various Malayalam television channels.

The live draw of Kerala Onam bumper lottery will be broadcast on four Malayalam television channels; Kaumudi, Kairali, Jeevan and Jaihind.