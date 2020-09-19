Kerala Onam Bumper Result 2020: Thiruvonam Lottery Draw, Result Soon; Details Here

Kerala Onam bumper result: Thiruvonam bumper lottery results will be released @ keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Onam bumper result 2020: Kerala State Lotteries, a state government enterprises functioning under the finance department, will release the Onam bumper lottery results on Sunday (September 20, 2020). According to an official, the Onam bumper results will be released in the afternoon on Sunday for the draw which has been scheduled to be held from 2.00 pm. The Kerala State Lotteries had started the sales of Onam bumber 2020 ticket sales in August. The Onam bumber carries a first prize of Rs 12 crore and the tickets are sold for Rs 300. A second prize of Rs 6 crore will be given to 6 tickets - with Rs 1 crore to each. 12 ticket holders will get Rs 10 lakh each while the same number of tickets will get fourth prize of Rs 5 lakh each. Thiruvonam bumper or Onam bumper lottery results will be released on the official portal of the Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com.

"The Thiruvonam bumper lotttery tickets have witnessed tremendous response amid the corona crisis and restrictions imposed due to the pandemic. The Directorate had printed 42 lakh tickets in four phases which were sold completely by September 17 and finding more demands, we have printed 2.1 lakh more tickets. The lottery offices will function on Saturday also for the sale of these Thiruvonam bumper tickets," an official from the Kerala State Lotteries told NDTV.

Last year, the Kerala Lotteries had sold 46 lakh Onam bumper tickets.

So far, 65 lakh tickets sold in 2017 is the higher ever Thiruvonam bumper sale.

Kerala Onam bumper result: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download the results of Kerala Onam bumper results:

Step 1: Visit the official website Kerala State Lotteries, keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the Kerala lottery result link given on the homepage

Step 3: On the next page open, click on the Onam bumper results link

Step 4: Check Kerala Onam bumper results from the next page

Click here for more Lottery Results news