Kerala Nirmal Lottery Result For NR 191 Tickets Today. Details Here

Nirmal lottery result: Kerala State Lotteries of Kerala government will announce the Nirmal Lottery results today. The Nirmal Lottery result will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. The Directorate of State Lotteries will release the results for NR 191 tickets today. The draw for today's lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The Nirmal lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 7,000,000 or Rs 70 lakh and a second prize of Rs 10 lakh.

Day before yesterday, the Kerala Lotteries released the Akshaya lottery results.

This week, the Kerala Lotteries had also released the Kerala Lottery results for WIN WIN lottery tickets on Monday.

Nirmal lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Nirmal Lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the Nirmal lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

According to the official Kerala Lotteries result statement, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Nirmal lottery also has a third prize of Rs 1 lakh which will be awarded to 12 tickets sold across the state.

Along with a consolation prize of Rs 8000, this lottery also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Next Nirmal lottery draw will be held a week after, according to a statement released by the Kerala Lotteries last week.

Apart from Nirmal, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami, Karunya, Karunya Plus and Akshaya.

