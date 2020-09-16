Kerala Lottery Result For AK 463 Akshaya Lottery Tickets Today. Details Here

Akshaya lottery results will be released online at keralalotteries.com

Kerala lottery result: Kerala Lotteries will release the Akshaya lottery result (for AK 463 ticket) on Wednesday. This Akshaya lottery AK 452 ticket carries a first prize of Rs 70 lakh and a second prize of Rs 5 lakh. The live draw for Kerala Lotteries' Akshaya Lottery result will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Lotteries, an establishment working under the Kerala Finance department, will release Akshaya lottery results online at keralalotteries.com, the official portal of state lotteries.

Kerala State Lotteries released the WIN WIN lottery results on Monday. This week, the state lotteries will also release one more results; Nirmal on Friday.

The Kerala Lotteries also run weekly lotteries like WIN WIN, Nirmal, Sthree Sakthi, Karunya, Pournami and Karunya Plus apart from the bumper schemes.

The daily lotteries are sold for first prizes ranging from Rs 65 lakh to 1 crore.

The Kerala State Lotteries will release the Onam bumper results soon.

Kerala lottery result: Direct link

Kerala lottery results for Karunya Plus draw will be released online on this direct link:

Kerala lottery result direct link

A Karunya Plus lottery result link will be released online after 4.30 pm today on the link given above.

Kerala lottery result: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Karunya Plus lottery result:



Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the Kerala lottery results' link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page open, click on the Karunya Plus lottery result link

Step 4: Check your Karunya Plus lottery result from next page open

Kerala State Lotteries released the lottery results of draws for WIN WIN, Akshaya and Nirmal weekly lotteries last week.

The results for Sthree Sakthi lottery were released day before yesterday.

It also released the Monsoon bumper results recently.

Click here for more Lottery Results News