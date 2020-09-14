Kerala Lottery Result For WIN WIN Lottery Today. Details Here

Kerala lottery result for the WIN WIN lottery will be released at keralalotteries.com.

WIN WIN lottery result: Kerala Lotteries will hold the WIN WIN lottery draw for W581 draw today. The WIN WIN lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 7,500,000 or Rs 75 lakh and a second prize of Rs 500,000 or Rs 5 lakh. The Kerala lottery result for the WIN WIN lottery will be released on the official portal of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. The WIN WIN lottery results will be published online after 4.30 pm today by Kerala Lotteries, a state government enterprises working under the finance ministry.

The draw for today's Kerala lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala lottery result for Karunya lottery was released on Saturday.

WIN WIN lottery also carries a third prize and a Rs 1 lakh was awarded to 12 tickets last week.

Along with a consolation prize of Rs 8000, this lottery also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

WIN WIN lottery results: Direct link

Check the WIN WIN lottery results from the direct link provided here:

WIN WIN lottery result direct link

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

WIN WIN lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' WIN WIN lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the WIN WIN lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

Apart from WIN WIN, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Karunya Plus, Karunya, Nirmal, Akshaya, and Sthree Sakthi.

WIN WIN lottery result: When to collect the prize money?

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

