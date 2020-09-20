Kerala Onam Bumper Result For Rs 12 Crore Announced. Details Here

Kerala Onam bumper result 2020: Kerala bumper lottery results will be out at keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Onam bumper result 2020: Kerala State Lotteries has announced the prizes of Onam bumper lottery results today. The draw was started at 2 pm today state capital and the Directorate will release a cumulative list of Onam bumper lottery results by evening today. The first prize of Rs 12 crore has been awarded to ticket number TB 173964 which was sold at Ernakulam. This lottery scheme also carries a second prize of Rs 6 crore which has been given to 6 tickets - with ₹ 1 crore to each. 12 ticket holders will get ₹ 10 lakh each while the same number of tickets will get fourth prize of ₹ 5 lakh each. Thiruvonam bumper or Onam bumper lottery results will be available soon on the official portal of the Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com.

"The winner will get an amount around Rs 7.56 crore. From Rs 12 crore, 10% will go as agent prize plus 30% tax," Anil Basker, an official from the Directorate of Kerala Lotteries told NDTV.

Since the GST for lottery has been enhanced to 28%, the Kerala State Lotteries is expecting a profit of Rs 22 crores (approximate ) this year from the Onam bumper sales. "Last year we got 38.28 crores as profit because the GST that time was only 12%," an official told NDTV.

"The Thiruvonam bumper lottery tickets have witnessed tremendous response amid the corona crisis and restrictions imposed due to the pandemic. The Directorate had printed 42 lakh tickets in four phases which were sold completely by September 17 and finding more demands, we have printed 2.1 lakh more tickets," an official from the Kerala State Lotteries has told NDTV earlier.

Last year, the Kerala Lotteries had sold 46 lakh Onam bumper tickets.

So far, 65 lakh tickets sold in 2017 is the higher ever Thiruvonam bumper sale.

Kerala Onam bumper result: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download the results of Kerala Onam bumper results:

Step 1: Visit the official website Kerala State Lotteries, keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the Kerala lottery result link given on the homepage

Step 3: On the next page open, click on the Onam bumper results link

Step 4: Check Kerala Onam bumper results from the next page

