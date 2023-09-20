Kerala Lottery Result: Ticket Number For Rs 25 Crore Thiruvonam Bumper Out

Kerala Lottery Result: The winning ticket was purchased in Palakkad. (Representational Pic)

The Kerala state lottery department on Wednesday revealed the ticket number that won the Rs 25 crore first prize for Onam Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93. The lucky number for first prize worth Rs 25 crore is TE 230662 from Kozhikode. The Kerala lottery result was announced after a lucky draw at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw was held under the supervision of independent judges. Established in 1967, Kerala State Lotteries are operated by the Government of Kerala.

According to Manorama Online, the winning ticket was purchased in Walayar, Palakkad.

The Rs 25 crore prize is the biggest in the history of Kerala's lottery. The winner is expected to receive around Rs 17.5 crore after a 30 per cent income-tax deduction.

The second prize of Rs 1 crore will be given to 20 people and another 20 will receive the third prize of Rs 50 lakh. The fourth prize of Rs 5 lakh will be given to 10 people.

Last year, there was only one prize of Rs 5 crore as the second prize, Rs 50 lakh each to 20 people as third prize and Rs 5 lakh each for 10 people as fourth prize.

This year, Thiruvonam Bumper tickets have been sold in record numbers. By Wednesday morning, the last day to buy tickets, over 70 lakh tickets had been sold.

Officials of the lottery department said that a higher number of tickets have been sold this year due to change in the prize structure.

Last year, 397,911 lucky winners received various Onam bumper prizes.