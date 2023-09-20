Kerala Lottery: Winner Of Thiruvonam Bumper With Prize Money Of Rs 25 Crore To Be Announced Today

This year, 66 lakh Thiruvonam lottery tickets have been sold. (Representational Pic)

The lottery department in Kerala will declare the results of the Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93 lucky draw on Wednesday. According to Mathrubhumi, the result will be declared around 2pm. The first prize winner will receive a massive Rs 25 crore, which the outlet said is the biggest prize money in the history of Kerala's lottery. Established in 1967, Kerala State Lotteries are operated by the Government of Kerala. Before this, the Kerala lottery department had announced the winners of Vishu Bumper to mark the beginning of the new year as per the Malayalam calendar.

The Mathrubhumi report also said that Thiruvonam Bumper tickets have been sold in record numbers. On Wednesday, the last day to buy tickets, one lakh tickets have been sold by 10am.

In total, 66 lakh tickets have been sold.

Officials of the lottery department said that a higher number of tickets have been sold this year due to change in the prize structure.

The second prize or Rs 1 crore will be given to 20 people. Last year, there was only one prize of Rs 5 crore as the second prize, Rs 50 lakh each to 20 people as third prize and Rs 5 lakh each for 10 people as fourth prize, the outlet said.

In the Vishu Bumper BR-91 lottery, ticket number VE 475588 won the first prize worth Rs 12 Crore. The bumper lottery for 2023 was unveiled by state finance minister KN Balagopal during a lottery draw event at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

Last year, 397,911 lucky winners received various Onam bumper prizes.