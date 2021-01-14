Kerala Lottery Nirmal Results Soon. Details Here

Nirmal lottery results will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Lottery Sambad Result: Kerala State Lotteries, a state government enterprises functioning under the Finance Ministry will release the Nirmal lottery results on Friday. The Kerala lottery results will be released at keralalotteries.com. The Nirmal lottery tickets are sold for Rs 40 across the state and the weekly lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 7,000,000 or Rs 70 lakh and a second prize of ₹ 10 lakh. The draw for today's lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the results for NR 207 tickets on Friday.

Apart from Kerala State Lotteries, Sikkim State Lotteries will also release the daily lottery results today. The Sikkim lottery results are available on sikkimlotteries.com.

Apart from Nirmal, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami, Karunya and Akshaya these days.

The state lotteries also run bumper lottery schemes like New Year - Christmas bumper, Onam bumper, Puja bumper and Monsoon bumper.

Kerala lottery tickets are sold by agents across Kerala.

Nirmal lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Nirmal Lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the Nirmal lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

According to the official Kerala Lotteries result statement, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.