Sikkim Lottery Result For Dear Respect Morning, Dear Luck Monday Today

Sikkim lottery result: Dear Respect results and Dear Luck results at sikkimlotteries.com.

Dear Morning result: Sikkim State Lotteries will release the Dear Respect Morning lottery results and Dear Luck Monday results today (August 10, 2020). The first prize of Rs 1 crore of Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Respect Morning lottery result will be awarded to a ticket which was sold by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount, according to a lottery result document by Sikkim lotteries, a state government enterprises, released on the official website. The Sikkim Lottery live broadcast for the next (afternoon) draw for Dear Luck Monday will be available at 4 pm on the official portal. The Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Respect Morning results and Dear Luck Monday results will be released on the official portal of the state lottery at sikkimlotteries.com.

Both the Sikkim lottery tickets are sold for Rs 6.

Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Love Morning results and Dear Prospect results yesterday.

Apart from Dear Respect Morning and Dear Love Morning, Sikkim Lotteries runs schemes like Dear Treasure Morning, Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Cherished Morning and Dear Precious Morning.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Respect Morning lottery also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Respect Morning lottery drawn today

(Visit the official portal given above and click on the PDF file link given on the homepage to access the Sikkim lottery results)



Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Respect Morning results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Sikkim lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Sikkim Lotteries, at sikkimlotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the PDF link given on the homepage

Step 3: On the next page open, check your Sikkim Lottery morning results

In a related development, Kerala government released Nirmal lottery results last week.

The draw for tomorrow's Sthree Sakthi lottery results will held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

Click here for more news on Lottery Results