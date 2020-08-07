Sikkim Lottery Dear Morning Result Out, Evening Draw Soon

Sikkim lottery results can be accessed from the official portal at sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim Lottery today live: The Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries, a state government lottery enterprises by the Sikkim government, has released the Dear Treasure Morning lottery results today (August 7, 2020). The Sikkim Lottery result for Dear Benefit Friday will be released in the afternoon. The first prize of Rs 1 crore of Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Treasure Morning lottery result has been awarded to ticket number 69G 93196. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website. The Sikkim Lottery live broadcast for the afternoon draw of Dear Benefit Friday will be available at 4.00 pm at the official portal. The Sikkim lottery results can be accessed from the official portal at sikkimlotteries.com.

The Sikkim lottery result for Dear Valuable Morning Saturday and Dear Honour Saturday draws will be released on Saturday.

Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Precious Morning lottery results and Dear Success Thursday lottery results yesterday.

Apart from Dear Treasure Morning, Sikkim Lotteries runs schemes like Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Respect Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Cherished Morning, Dear Love Morning and Dear Precious Morning.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Treasure Morning lottery also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

The consolation prize has been awarded to ticket number 93196 (remaining all serials).

Dear Treasure Morning lottery of Sikkim Lottery also has a second prize of Rs 9000, third prize of Rs 500, fourth prize of Rs 250 and a fifth prize of Rs 120.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Treasure Morning lottery drawn today

(Visit the official portal given above and click on the PDF file link given on the homepage to access the Sikkim lottery results)

The Sikkim Lotteries tickets are sold for Rs 6. The tickets for upcoming Sikkim Lottery draws are available with all the registered lottery agents in home state and also in other states which recognises Sikkim Lottery sale.

In a related development, Kerala government released the Akshaya lottery results yesterday.

The draw for today's Nirmal lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

