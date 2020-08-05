Sikkim Lottery Result For Dear Morning Out, Dear Wednesday Result Soon

Sikkim lottery results can be accessed from the official portal, sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim Lottery live: Sikkim Lotteries Cherished Morning result has been released online today. The Cherished Morning result was released for 43rd draw. Sikkim State Lotteries run by the Sikkim government, will be release the Dear Fortune Wednesday lottery results today (August 5) in the evening. The first prize of Rs 1 crore of Dear Cherished Morning has been awarded to ticket number 76H 35422. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website. The Sikkim Lottery live broadcast for the afternoon draw will be available at 3.45 pm at the official portal. The Sikkim lottery results can be accessed from the official portal, sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Cherished Morning lottery tickets were sold for Rs 6.

In a related development, Kerala State Lotteries will release the Akshaya lottery results today.

Sikkim State Lotteries has already released the Dear Admire and Dear Respect Morning lottery results of this week on Tuesday and Monday respectively.

Apart from Dear Cherished Morning, Sikkim Lotteries runs schemes like Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Precious Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Respect Morning, Dear Love Morning and Dear Treasure Morning.

Apart from Dear Fortune Wednesday, the State Lotteries Directorate also runs Dear Day schemes like Dear Luck Monday, Dear Chance Tuesday, Dear Success Thursday, Dear Benefit Friday, Dear Honour Saturday and Dear Prospect Sunday.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Cherished Morning lottery also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

The consolation prize has been awarded to ticket number 35422 (remaining all serials).

Sikkim lottery results released today

(Visit the official portal given above and click on the PDF file link given on the homepage to access the Sikkim lottery results)

Sikkim lottery result: How to check: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Sikkim lottery result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Sikkim State Lotteries at sikkimlotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the Sikkim lottery results' link given on the homepage

Step 3: Check your Sikkim lottery result from the PDF page downloaded

In a related development, Kerala government released the Kerala Monsoon bumper lottery results for Rs 1 crore on Tuesday.

