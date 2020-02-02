Sikkim State Lottery Live: Sikkim Lottery Dear Love Morning Results Out, Details Here

Sikkim lottery results can be accessed from the official portal, sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim State Lottery live: Sikkim State Lotteries has released the Dear Love Morning lottery results today (February 2, 2020). According to reports, the first prize of Rs 1 crore of Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Love Morning lottery draw has been awarded to ticket number 79H 71884. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website. The The Sikkim Lottery live broadcast for the afternoon draw will be available at 3.45 pm at the official portal. The Sikkim lottery results can be accessed from the official portal, sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Love Morning lottery tickets were sold for Rs 6.

Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Cherished Morning lottery results were released recently the first prize of Rs 1 crore was awarded to ticket number 97C 98915.

The first prize of Rs 1 crore of last Dear Admire Morning draw was awarded to ticket number 94G 91695.

Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Respect Morning lottery results on January 27 and the first prize of Rs 1 crore was awarded to ticket number 64B 67225.

Apart from Dear Love Morning, Sikkim Lotteries runs schemes like Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Respect Morning, Dear Respect Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Cherished Morning and Dear Treasure Morning.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Love Morning lottery also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

The consolation prize has been awarded to ticket number 71884 (remaining all serials).

(Visit the official portal given above and click on the PDF file link given on the homepage to access the Sikkim lottery results)

In a related development, Kerala government released the Karunya results for Rs 1 crore yesterday.

