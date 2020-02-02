Kerala Lotteries To Announce Rs 70 Lakh Pournami Lottery Result Soon

Pournami lottery result: Kerala Lottery results will be released atkeralalotteries.com.

Lottery result: Kerala State Lotteries, a Kerala government enterprises, will release the Pournami Lottery results today. The Kerala Lottery result of Karunya Weekly lottery was released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries yesterday. The draw for Kerala Lotteries will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram today evening. The Pournami lottery carries a first prize of Rs 7,000,000 (or 70 lakh) and it was drawn to ticket number RC 745266 (sold at Kannur) when the draw was held last time. The Kerala Lottery results will be released at keralalotteries.com.

The draw for Kerala Lotteries' Karunya lottery was also held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram yesterday.

Check the Pournami Lottery results from this direct link (After opening this link, click on the link provided there to check the results)

Day before yesterday, the draw for Kerala Lotteries' Nirmal was held at Gorky Bhavan

Before that, on Thursday the Kerala lottery results for Karunya Plus was announced and the first prize of Rs 7,000,000 was drawn to ticket number PU 597021 which was also sold at Palakkad district.

According to a statement from the Kerala Lotteries, next Pournami lottery draw will be held on February 2, 2020 at Gorky Bhavan.

According to the official Akshaya Lottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, a Government of Kerala enterprise, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Apart from Karunya, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Nirmal, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami and Karunya Plus.

