Kerala Lotteries' Akshaya Lottery Result Today; Details Here

Akshaya Lottery result will be released on the official portal of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com

Lottery result: Kerala government will release the Akshaya Lottery results today. Last week, the Akshaya Lottery number AG 167848 was drawn for the first prize in the Kerala Lottery draw held on January 22, 2020. The Akshaya Lottery results will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. The draw for today's lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Yesterday, Kerala Lottery, a state government enterprises, released the the Sthree Sakthi Lottery results and the first prize of Rs 7,000,000 has been awarded to ticket number SW 311063 which was sold at Ernakulam district.

In the Akshaya Lottery scheme, first prize carries a reward of Rs 6,000,000 and winning ticket was sold at Palakkad district.

According to the official Akshaya Lottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, a Government of Kerala enterprise, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Akshaya Lottery result drawn on January 22, 2020

In Akshaya Lottery result announced last week, a second prize of Rs 500,000 was drawn to ticket number AB 554072 sold at Palakkad district. A third prize of Rs 100,000 was also awarded to twelve tickets sold at different parts of the state.

This lottery is also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 for ten tickets has also been given in the Akshaya Lottery.

Next Akshaya lottery draw will be held on January 29, 2020, according to a statement from Kerala Lotteries.

Apart from Akshaya, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami, Karunya, Nirmal Weekly Lottery and Karunya Plus.

Read also:

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Cherished Morning Results Out. Check Here

West Bengal State Lottery Releases Bangalakshmi Torsha Results

Sikkim Lotteries Releases Dear Admire Lottery Results. Check Here

Sikkim Lottery Releases Dear Respect Results @ Sikkimlotteries.com. Check Here

Kerala Lotteries' WIN WIN Lottery Result Out. Check Here

Click here for more news on Lottery Results