Kerala Lotteries To Announce WIN WIN Lottery Result Today. Details Here

WIN WIN lottery result will be released on the portal of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com.

Lottery results: Kerala Lottery, a state government enterprises, will release the WIN WIN lottery results today. The result of WIN WIN will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. The last draw for Kerala Lotteries' WIN WIN result was held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram on Monday last week and the first prize for this scheme (Rs 6,500,000) has been drawn to ticket number WM 468814 which was sold at Idukki district.

The Kerala Lottery result for Pournamy weekly scheme was scheduled to to be drawn yesterday but due to the Republic Day celebrations, the next draw will be held on next Sunday. Before this, the Kerala Lottery had released the Karunya Plus, Nirmal and Karunya Lottery results last week.

WIN Win also carries a second prize of Rs 1,000,000. Last week, the second prize was drawn to ticket number WG 905638 which was also sold at Idukki district.

According to a statement from the Kerala Lotteries, next WIN WIN draw will be held on January 27, 2020 (today) at Gorky Bhavan.

According to the official lottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, a Government of Kerala enterprise, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Apart from WIN WIN, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Karunya Plus, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Pournami, Karunya and Nirmal Weekly Lottery.

