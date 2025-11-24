Japanese Man Wins $3.8 Million In Lottery, Hides It From Wife. This Happens Next

Winning a lottery is often seen as a dream come true, but not for a 66-year-old man in Japan who faced unexpected challenges because of sudden wealth. The man won 600 million yen ($3.8 million) in the lottery, but chose to keep it a secret from his wife. Instead, he spent the money on luxuries, such as buying expensive cars, booking high-end resorts and travelling across Japan, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported, citing Japanese media outlet, The Gold Online.

"This does not feel real. The number is so huge, I am even a bit scared," he said after winning the lottery. "I heard the odds of winning are lower than being struck by lightning. This is just an experience in my life."

Also Read | Man Shares Inspiring Journey Of Struggle And Growth: "From Village To 35 Lakh Salary"

The man, identified as S, is said to be a retired manufacturing firm employee. He had a combined monthly pension of $2,000 with his wife, and the report mentioned that they had managed to save only $174,000.

His wife was known to be extremely frugal, banning beer at home and allowing only an old, inexpensive car. To avoid raising suspicion, S told his wife he had won only $32,000 to fund home renovations.

But his secret luxurious life eventually took a toll on his mental health as he felt guilty and lonely, remembering his father's lonely death after divorce and bankruptcy.

Also Read | Bengaluru Cab Driver's Six Rules For Passengers Go Viral: "Don't Call Me Bhaiya"

He eventually sought advice from a financial planner and invested nearly $3.2 million of his winnings into insurance, naming his wife and children as beneficiaries.

"If this money had been earned through my own efforts, I would be proud of it. But wealth that comes without effort brings up unpleasant memories and shakes my life," he said as quoted.

The story of sudden wealth causing conflicts among family members went viral on local social media platforms.