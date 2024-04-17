US Woman Wins Rs 4 Crore In Lottery After Tarot Reading Hints At Financial Windfall

The woman was told "money would be coming into her life very soon."

A lucky woman from Genesee County, Michigan, claims a tarot card reading predicted her eventual lottery win of $500,000 (Rs 4,18,25000) that very same day. The 59-year-old, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed she purchased scratch-off tickets at a BP gas station in Fenton while on her way to the tarot session.

The tarot cards apparently hinted at incoming financial gain, though the woman didn't connect the dots to lottery winnings. Later that night, she scratched off her tickets, surprised to discover a life-changing sum instead of the expected small win. The lucky woman plans to use the prize money to pay off her car, embark on a cruise with a friend, and invest the remaining amount.

"I have always told the people in my life that I was going to win the lottery one day," woman told Michigan Lottery officials. "Once a week, I purchase a few instant games, and I usually always buy them from the same store. The day I won, I was on my way to a Tarot reading, so I stopped at a different store, purchased some tickets, and put them in my purse."

"During my Tarot reading, I was told money would be coming into my life very soon. I tried to think of ways this might happen, but I didn't even think about the Lottery tickets in my purse."

"Later that night, I scratched the tickets. I saw the star symbol and thought: 'Well, at least I won my money back' assuming it would be a $10 win. Much to my surprise, I revealed a prize of $500,000! I tried to remain calm, but I knew right then and there this had just changed my life."

