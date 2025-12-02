US Man Wins Rs 9 Crore Lottery, Credits 'Lucky' Grandmother For Fortune

An Illinois resident in the United States has won a massive 1 million (approximately Rs 9 crore) Powerball prize and says he owes it all to his grandmother.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the man who refers to himself as "Grandma is My Lucky Charm" shared that his good fortune began with a casual visit to a Road Ranger fuel station on East Highway 38 in Rochelle. It was during this visit that he unexpectedly ran into his grandmother.

He believes the chance meeting brought him the luck he needed. Shortly after, he purchased a Powerball ticket, which turned out to be a1 million winner. The incident has attracted attention online, with many praising the heartwarming connection between family and good fortune.

"The $240 million jackpot drawing was that night, but I work late, so I took a quick lunch break to grab a ticket and try my luck," the player recalled. "When I arrived at the store, I saw a car that looked just like my grandma's. And guess what? It was her car and she was right by the cash register, checking out."

The player said encountering his grandma was his first lucky break of the day but not his last.

"She ran over and gave me a hug," he said.

The man then purchased a Powerball ticket for the Oct. 11 drawing. He matched all five numbers, 13-16-18-20-27, earning a $1 million prize. He also won $4 on another line of his ticket.

"I instantly called my grandma, and her first response was, 'Are you sure you won?'" the winner recalled. "I checked the numbers manually online, and everything matched, except the Powerball."

The winner said he has plans for some of his winnings.

"I'm definitely sharing some of this with my grandma. She's my good luck charm," he said. "And I'm going to buy a brand-new car, too."