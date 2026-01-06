Emotional Video Of Woman Teaching Grandmother How To Make Video Call Melts Internet

A heartwarming video of a granddaughter teaching her grandmother how to make a video call on a smartphone has gone viral on social media, winning the hearts of internet users.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Chatori Amma. The clip shows the elderly woman's hands shaking as she carefully follows her granddaughter's instructions.

The granddaughter, Ojasvi Chaturvedi, patiently guides her grandmother through the process, explaining what to press and when.

Watch the video here:

Social Media Reaction

The video gained massive traction with over 1.5 million views and 75,800 likes. Many users have praised the granddaughter's patience and the grandmother's eagerness to learn.

"My nani is literally on every social media platform and calls everyone whenever she wants, she learnt lil slow but is a pro now," one user wrote in the comment section.

"I am in tears :') .. I used to teach my nani how to make calls or how to turn on the television and switch ti her fav. bhajan channel :') .. She's no longer with me.. and there is not a single day that I don't miss her," another user said.

"This reminds me of the time when I taught my dadi how to use smartphones," a third user wrote with sad emojis.