Even as Artificial Intelligence (AI) fast becomes an integral part of our lives, a viral video showed how it remains a puzzle for the older generation.

In the video, an elderly woman is seen having a banter session with ChatGPT. Her repeated demand to know "where ChatGPT lives" has become the running joke on the Internet. The AI bot kept insisting it only existed online.

ChatGPT, of course, stuck to its polite response, "I'm available online and here to help you anytime." But grandma wasn't having any of it. She kept asking, "Tu rehta kahan par hai, hum tere paas aaenge, tu rehta kahan par hai (Where do you live? We'll come to meet you, where exactly do you live?)."

The OpenAI bot replied, "Mai kisi ek jagah pr nahi rehta, lekin mai hamesha online aapke sahyog ke liye maujood rhunga (I don't live in one place, but I'll always be available online to assist you)."

Since the AI bot kept pressing about how helpful it was, she finally asked him to gift her a new phone because she didn't have one. The bot was quick to dodge the demand, saying it could only assist virtually.

That's when the grandma lost patience and snapped, "Teri madad ki aisi ki taisi! (To hell with your help!)"

The video quickly went viral, with thousands laughing at the grandmother's reaction. One person commented, "Last innocent generation."

Another wrote, "ChatGPT ki lanka laga di Dadi ne (Grandma Totally Roasted ChatGPT)."

"Dadi rocked, ChatGPT shocked," wrote the next. "India is not for beginners," commented another.

An earlier screenshot of a chat with ChatGPT was shared by an X user. "Pick a number from 1 to 50," they asked ChatGPT throughout the conversation, and the chatbot responded, "20."

"We will not communicate with you, and I will not use ChatGPT for 20 days," the user said once they believed they had outwitted the AI. But they were caught off guard by ChatGPT's clever return. "Can I pick another number?" the chatbot asks.

When the user agreed, ChatGPT selected an even higher figure, replying with "50" and leaving the user astonished.