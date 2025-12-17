Sam Altman Shares Shirtless Abs Picture, Social Media Roasts Image

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman sparked widespread online reaction after posting an AI-generated image of himself styled as a shirtless firefighter with Christmas lights and a calendar-like pose. The image, created using ChatGPT's image-generation tools as part of a product demonstration, was not a real photograph but a playful example of what the company's GPT Image system can produce.

Altman shared the image to highlight recent updates that allow users to generate custom visuals directly inside ChatGPT. The image quickly drew attention, crossing more than 2 million views in a few hours, but much of the response focused on jokes and criticism rather than praise.

Many social media users reacted with sarcasm and humorous comments, questioning the point of such demonstrations and poking fun at the image's aesthetics and tone.

Some comments compared the AI output to errors and odd artistic choices, while others used the post to reignite broader debates about the environmental and computational costs of large-scale AI development.

One user joked, "It's not too late to delete this, Sam." Another quipped, "Ladies and gentlemen, Code Red has been extinguished." A third chimed in, "Men once went to war - now they make AI versions of themselves with abs."