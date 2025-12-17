50% Work From Home Or Face Action: Delhi Government's Mandate Amid Pollution Crisis

Amid worsening air quality in the capital, the Delhi government has issued a strict directive mandating all private and government institutions to implement 50% work-from-home (WFH) for their staff starting Thursday, or face penalties. The move comes as part of emergency measures under GRAP III and GRAP IV (Graded Response Action Plan) to combat toxic pollution levels in the city.

Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra announced the mandate at a press conference, stressing that non-compliance will invite action. "From Thursday, all government and private institutions must ensure 50% of their workforce is working from home. Strict action will be taken against violators," he said.

Mishra also announced a compensation of Rs 10,000 for registered construction workers who have lost employment due to halted construction activities under GRAP restrictions. The scheme applies to workers impacted during the 16 days of GRAP III implementation and will extend to the GRAP IV period as well.

He clarified that essential services, including hospitals, the fire department, and pollution control agencies, are exempt from the WFH rule and construction ban.

#WATCH | Delhi | The area around India Gate and Kartavya Path is blanketed in a dense layer of toxic smog as the AQI in the area is 408 in the 'Severe' category, as claimed by the CPCB pic.twitter.com/wnxGt4gCx4 — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2025

Kapil Mishra also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party for protesting against the government.

"Their chief minister used to run away during the season, but our chief minister is there on the road. They are indulging in dirty politics. It is our mistake that there is pollution because the problem of 30 years cannot be eradicated within five months," he said.

(With Inputs from PTI)