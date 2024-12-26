A user's attempt to test ChatGPT's intelligence through games inadvertently provoked a sharp and unexpected display of the AI's wit.

In a post shared on X, user @kimmonismus posted a screenshot of a conversation with ChatGPT. In the exchange, they asked ChatGPT to "Pick a number from 1 to 50," the chatbot replied, "20." The user then wrote, "We will not communicate with you, and I will not use ChatGPT for 20 days," thinking they had outsmarted the AI. However, they were unprepared for ChatGPT's witty comeback.

The chatbot asked, "Can I pick another number?" ChatGPT chose an even higher number when the user agreed, responding with "50," cleverly turning the tables. The caption for the post read, "Savage ChatGPT."

The humorous interaction, where the AI outwitted the human, quickly went viral on social media, racking up an impressive 31 million views. While some users were surprised by ChatGPT's sarcastic reply, others found it amusing that the AI managed to outsmart a human.

A user wrote, "I wish ChatGPT had a "human" mode where it could express confusion, annoyance, and generally not act like a turd."

Another user wrote, "The replies are a sad glimpse into the loneliness of modern life."

"ChatGPT need a brake, have a kitkat," a user joked.

"AI is getting humour, which is a sign of consciousness," the fourth user wrote.

In the comments section, many users attempted to recreate the same conversation to see if the AI would outwit them as well. While some failed, others succeeded in getting hilariously "roasted" by the chatbot.

One user even shared a screenshot of their attempt to trick Elon Musk's Grok AI using the same set of questions.

The user asked Grok to pick a number between 1 and 50, to which the AI responded with "35." The user jokingly replied, "That's the number of days I'm not gonna use Grok haha." Grok, however, wasn't having it and requested again, "Choose a number between 1 and 50." This time, the user responded with "28." The chatbot delivered a sharp retort, saying, "That's your IQ score. Stop playing such dumb games with me."