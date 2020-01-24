Kerala Lotteries To Release Nirmal Lottery Result Today

Nirmal lottery result: Kerala Lottery result will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Lottery result: Kerala State Lotteries of Kerala government will announce the Nirmal Weekly Lottery results today. The Kerala Lottery result of Nirmal Weekly lottery results will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries. The draw for Kerala Lotteries will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram today evening. The Nirmal lottery carries a first prize of Rs 6,000,000 and it was drawn to ticket number NH 256223 when the draw was held last week. The Kerala Lottery results will be released at keralalotteries.com.

The draw for Kerala Lotteries' Karunya Plus was held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram yesterday and the first prize of Rs 7,000,000 has been awarded to ticket number PB 196313 which was sold at Kottayam district.

A second prize of Rs 500,000/ has been awarded to ticket number PH 939469 sold at Palakkad.

A third prize of Rs 100,000 has been given to 12 different tickets sold at various districts in Kerala.

Next Karunya Plus lottery draw will be held on January 30, 2020 at Gorky Bhavan.

Day before yesterday, the draw for Kerala Lotteries' Akshaya Lottery was held at Gorky Bhavan and the first prize of Rs 6,000,000 was drawn to ticket number AG 167848.

According to a statement from the Kerala Lotteries, next Nirmal Lottery draw will be held on January 24, 2020 at Gorky Bhavan.

According to the official Akshaya Lottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, a Government of Kerala enterprise, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Apart from Nirmal, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami, Karunya and Karunya Plus.

In a related development today, Sikkim State Lotteries has released the Dear Treasure Morning lottery results in the morning and the first prize of Rs 1 crore has been awarded to ticket number 62E 10995. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount, according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website.

