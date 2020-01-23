Kerala Lotteries's Karunya Plus Lottery Result Today. Details Here

Karunya Plus Lottery result of Kerala Lotteries will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Lottery result: Kerala government will announce the Karunya Plus Lottery results today. The Kerala Lottery result of Karunya Plus weekly scheme will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. The draw for Kerala Lotteries' Karunya Plus will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram yesterday and the first prize for this lottery is Rs 7,000,000. Kerala Lotteries has released the Akshaya Lottery results yesterday and Lottery number AG 167848 has been drawn for the first prize of Rs 60 lakh in the Kerala Lottery draw held on January 22, 2020.

Last week, the first prize of Karunya Plus lottery was drawn to ticket number PP 115691 which was sold at Kozhikode district.

A second prize of Rs 500,000/ has been awarded to ticket number PW 970284 sold at Palakkad.

A third prize of Rs 100,000 has been given to 12 different tickets sold at various districts in Kerala.

Next Karunya Plus lottery draw will be held on January 23, 2020 at Gorky Bhavan.

Kerala Lottery result: Check Karunya Plus Lottery results drawn on January 16, 2019

According to a statement from the Kerala Lotteries, next Karunya Plus draw will be held on January 23, 2020 (today) at Gorky Bhavan.

According to the official Akshaya Lottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, a Government of Kerala enterprise, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Apart from Karunya Plus, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami, Karunya and Nirmal Weekly Lottery.

In a related development today, Sikkim State Lotteries has released the Dear Precious Morning lottery results in the morning and the first prize of Rs 1 crore has been awarded to ticket number 62E 10995. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website.

Click here for more news on Lottery Results

