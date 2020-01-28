Kerala Lotteries' Sthree Sakthi Lottery Result Today

Kerala lottery result: Sthree Sakthi lottery results will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Lottery results: Kerala Lottery, a state government enterprises, will release the Sthree Sakthi Lottery results today. The result of WIN WIN draw has been released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com yesterday. The draw for Kerala Lotteries' Sthree Sakthi result will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram in the evening. The Sthree Sakthi lottery carries a first prize of Rs 7,000,000. Yesterday, the first prize for WIN WIN scheme (Rs 6,500,000) has been drawn to ticket number WS 196961 which was sold at Wayanad district.

Before this, the Kerala Lottery had released the Karunya Plus, Nirmal and Karunya Lottery results last week.

Last week, the draw for Kerala Lotteries' Sthree Sakthi result was held at Gorky Bhavan and the first prize was drawn to ticket number SE 109677 which was sold at Kasargode district.

WIN Win also carries a second prize of Rs 1,000,000. The second prize has been drawn to ticket number WR 763556 which was also sold at Malappuram district.

According to a statement from the Kerala Lotteries, next WIN WIN draw will be held on February 3, 2020 at Gorky Bhavan.

According to the official lottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, a Government of Kerala enterprise, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Apart from Sthree Sakthi, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Karunya Plus, Akshaya, WIN WIN, Pournami, Karunya and Nirmal Weekly Lottery.

