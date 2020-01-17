Sikkim State Lottery Live: Sikkim Lotteries Release Results; Check Here

The Sikkim lottery results can be accessed from the official portal, sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim Lottery live: Sikkim State Lotteries has released the Dear Treasure Morning lottery results today (January 17) and the first prize of Rs 1 crore has been awarded to ticket number 67D 83091. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website. The Sikkim Lottery live broadcast for the afternoon draw will be available at 3.45 pm at the official portal. The Sikkim lottery results can be accessed from the official portal, sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Precious Morning lottery (January 16) and Indravati Thursday lottery results yesterday and the first prize of Rs 1 crore of the former has been awarded ticket number 60B 45171.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Treasure Morning lottery also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

The consolation prize has been awarded to ticket number 83091 (remaining all serials).

Dear Treasure Morning lottery of Sikkim Lottery also has a second prize of Rs 9000, third prize of Rs 500, fourth prize of Rs 250 and a fifth prize of Rs 120.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Treasure Morning lottery result of draw held at 11.55 am on January 17, 2020.

In a related development, Kerala government released the Karunya Plus Lottery results yesterday.

The draw for today's lottery results was held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

