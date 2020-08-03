Sikkim Lottery Result: Morning Result Out, Dear Luck Monday Draw Soon

Sikkim lottery results can be accessed from the official portal, sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim Lottery live: Sikkim State Lotteries run by the Sikkim government, has released the Dear Respect Morning lottery results today (August 3) and the first prize of Rs 1 crore has been awarded to ticket number 96C 94663. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website. The Sikkim Lottery live broadcast for the afternoon draw will be available at 3.45 pm at the official portal. In the afternoon draw, the Sikkim Lotteries will release the results for Dear Luck Monday. The Sikkim lottery results can be accessed from the official portal, sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Respect Morning lottery tickets were sold for Rs 6.

Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Love Morning lottery results yesterday (August 2, 2020).

Apart from Dear Respect Morning, Sikkim Lotteries runs schemes like Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Precious Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Cherished Morning, Dear Love Morning and Dear Treasure Morning.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Respect Morning lottery also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

The consolation prize has been awarded to ticket number 94663 (remaining all serials).

(Visit the official portal given above and click on the PDF file link given on the homepage to access the Sikkim lottery results)

Follow the steps given here to download your Sikkim lottery result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Sikkim State Lotteries at sikkimlotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the Sikkim lottery results' link given on the homepage

Step 3: Check your Sikkim lottery result from the PDF page downloaded

In a related development, Kerala government released the Karunya results for Rs 1 crore on Saturday.

The draw for today's Win Win lottery results will held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

