Kerala Lottery Result: W576 WIN WIN Lottery Result Today For Rs 75 Lakh. Details Here

Kerala lottery result for W576 WIN WIN lottery will be available at keralalotteries.com.

Kerala lottery result: Kerala State Lotteries, a Kerala government enterprises, will release the W576 WIN WIN lottery results today evening. This is the first lottery draw of this week from the Kerala Government lottery directorate after it cut down the number of weekly lotteries to three. This week, draw for two other lotteries will also conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries including Akshaya and Nirmal. The WIN WIN lottery result will be released online after 4.30 pm today. The Kerala lottery result list and WIN WIN lottery result chart will be available on the official portal of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com.

Day before yesterday, the Kerala lottery result for Karunya was released.

Kerala lottery result: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your WIN WIN lottery result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the Kerala lottery results' link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page open, click on the WIN WIN lottery result link

Step 4: Check your WIN WIN lottery result from next page open

WIN WIN lottery result carries a first prize of Rs 75 lakh and a second prize of Rs 5 lakh this week. A third prize worth Rs 12 lakh will be awarded to 12 winners.

The WIN WIN lottery tickets were sold for Rs 40 by various registered agencies of Kerala State Lotteries. The tickets will be available for sale till today afternoon. After that, the agencies will sell Akshaya lottery tickets of which the draw has been scheduled for Wednesday.

The WIN WIN lottery results will be released for various series of tickets including WA, AB, WV, WD, WE, WF, WG, WH, WJ, WK, WL and WM.

Kerala State Lotteries is also selling the Kerala Monsoon bumper tickets currently. The Kerala lottery result of Monsoon bumper will be declared on August 4 after the draw, which will begin at 3.00 pm. The draw process of Kerala Monsoon bumper will be broadcast on major Malayalam television channels.

Click here for more lottery news