Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Cherished Morning Results Out. Check Here

Sikkim State Lottery live: Sikkim lottery results available at sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim State Lottery live: Sikkim State Lotteries has released the Dear Cherished Morning lottery results today (January 29). The first prize of Rs 1 crore of Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Cherished Morning lottery draw has been awarded to ticket number 97C 98915. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website. The The Sikkim Lottery live broadcast for the afternoon draw will be available at 3.45 pm at the official portal. The Sikkim lottery results can be accessed from the official portal, sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Cherished Morning lottery tickets were sold for Rs 6.

Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Admire Morning lottery results yesterday (January 28) and the first prize of Rs 1 crore was awarded to ticket number 94G 91695.

Day before yesterday, Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Respect Morning lottery results (January 27) and the first prize of Rs 1 crore was awarded to ticket number 64B 67225.

West Bengal State Lottery Releases Bangalakshmi Torsha Results

Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Precious Morning lottery results on Thursday (January 23) and the first prize of Rs 1 crore has been awarded to ticket number 62E 10995.

Apart from Dear Cherished Morning, Sikkim Lotteries runs schemes like Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Respect Morning, Dear Respect Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Love Morning and Dear Treasure Morning.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Cherished Morning lottery also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

The consolation prize has been awarded to ticket number 98915 (remaining all serials).

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Cherished Morning lottery drawn today

Sikkim State Lottery live: Sikkim lottery result can be accessed from the official portal, sikkimlotteries.com.

(Visit the official portal given above and click on the PDF file link given on the homepage to access the Sikkim lottery results)

In a related development, Kerala government released the Karunya results for Rs 1 crore last week.

The draw for today's Sthree Sakthi results was held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

Read also:

Kerala Lotteries' WIN WIN Lottery Result Out. Check Here

Kerala Nirmal Lottery Result Published. Check Here

Sikkim State Lottery Live: Sikkim Lotteries Release Results; Check Here

Kerala Lotteries Releases Karunya Plus Lottery Result. Check Here

Sikkim Lottery Live: Sikkim State Lotteries Releases Results; Check Here

Click here for more news on Lottery Results