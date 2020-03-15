Sikkim Lottery Result For Dear Morning Out. Dear Sunday, Labhlaxmi Draw Soon

Sikkim lottery result today live: The Sikkim lottery results will be available at sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim lottery today result: Sikkim Lotteries, run by the Directorate of State Lotteries, Finance, Revenue and Expenditure Department of Government of Sikkim, has published the Dear Love Morning lottery results today. The Dear Sunday and Labhlaxmi lottery results will be released later in the day after 4.00 pm. Sikkim state lottery's Dear Love Morning scheme carries a first prize of Rs 1 crore and this Sikkim morning lottery result has been awarded to ticket number 66G 77864. The Dear Love Morning tickets were sold for Rs 6. The Sikkim Lotteries' results are available on the official portal of the state lottery at sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim lottery results: Direct link

Sikkim lottery result for all schemes can be accessed from the direct link provided here:

Sikkim lottery drawn today

(Visit the official portal given above and click on the PDF file link given on the homepage to access the Sikkim lottery results)

The Dear Love Morning results are already available at the official portal.

The 1 crore prize is including super prize amount, according to a lottery result document released by Sikkim Lotteries, a state government enterprises.

Apart from Dear Love Morning, Sikkim Lotteries runs morning schemes like Dear Cherished Morning, Dear Respect Morning, Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Treasure Morning and Dear Precious Morning.

Sikkim Lotteries' results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check Sikkim Lotteries results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Sikkim Lotteries, at sikkimlotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the PDF link given on the homepage

Step 3: On the next page open, check your Sikkim Lottery morning results

In a related development, Kerala government released the Karunya lottery results yesterday.

The draw for today's Pournami lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

