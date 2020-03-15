Pournami Lottery Result Today From Kerala Lotteries. Details Here

Kerala Jackpot result: The Pournami lottery result will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Pournami lottery result: Kerala Lotteries, a Kerala Government enterprises working under the finance ministry, will conduct the Pournami lottery draw today. The Pournami lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 8,000,000 or Rs 80 lakh and last week, the first prize was awarded to ticket number RD 155820, which was sold at Thrissur district. A second prize of Rs 1,000,000 or Rs 10 lakh was drawn to ticket number RJ 557328, which was sold at Thiruvananthapuram district. The Kerala lottery result for the Pournami lottery will be released on the official portal of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. The Pournami lottery results will be published online after 4.30 pm today.

The draw for today's Kerala lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

Next Pournami lottery draw will be held on March 15, 2020, according to a statement released by the Kerala Lotteries last week.

Kerala lottery result for Karunya lottery was released yesterday.

The result for Nirmal weekly scheme was released day before yesterday.

Pournami lottery also carries a third prize and a Rs 2 lakh was awarded to ticket number RC 148940 last week which was sold at Palakkad district.

Along with a consolation prize of Rs 8000, this lottery also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Pournami lottery results: Direct link

Check the Pournami lottery results from the direct link provided here:

Pournami lottery result direct link

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

Pournami lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Pournami lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the Pournami lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

Apart from Pournami, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Karunya Plus, Karunya, Nirmal, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi and WIN WIN.

Pournami lottery result: When to collect the prize money?

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

