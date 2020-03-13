Nirmal Lottery Result Of Kerala Lotteries Today @ Keralalotteries.com

Kerala lottery result for Nirmal lottery will be released on the official portal at keralalotteries.com.

Nirmal lottery result: Kerala Lotteries will conduct the Nirmal lottery draw today. The Nirmal lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 7,000,000 or Rs 70 lakh and last week, the first prize was awarded to ticket number NZ 647000, which was sold at Kollam district. A second prize of Rs 1,000,000 or Rs 10 lakh was drawn to ticket number NP 306586, which was sold at Thiruvananthapuram district. The Kerala lottery result for the Nirmal lottery will be released on the official portal of Kerala State Lotteries, a Kerala Government enterprises working under the finance ministry, at keralalotteries.com. The Nirmal lottery results will be published online after 4.30 pm today.

The draw for today's Kerala lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus lottery was released yesterday.

The result for Akshaya weekly scheme was released day before yesterday.

Next Nirmal lottery draw will be held on March 13, 2020, according to a statement released by the Kerala Lotteries last week.

Nirmal lottery also carries a third prize worth Rs 1 lakh. This prize will be given to 12 tickets.

Along with a consolation prize of Rs 8000, this lottery also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Nirmal lottery results: Direct link

Check the Nirmal lottery results from the direct link provided here:

Nirmal lottery result direct link

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

Nirmal lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Nirmal lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the Nirmal lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

Apart from Nirmal, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Karunya Plus, Karunya, Pournami, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi and WIN WIN.

Nirmal lottery result: When to collect the prize money?

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

