Sikkim Lottery Today Live: Sikkim Dear Morning Lottery Result Out. Two More Draw Soon

Sikkim lottery today result: Sikkim Lotteries, run by the Directorate of State Lotteries, Finance, Revenue and Expenditure Department of Government of Sikkim, has published the Dear Cherished Morning lottery results today. The Dear Wednesday and Labhlaxmi lottery results will be released later in the day after 4.00 pm. Sikkim state lottery's Dear Cherished Morning scheme carries a first prize of Rs 1 crore and this Sikkim morning lottery result has been awarded to ticket number 94G 78534. The Dear Cherished Morning tickets were sold for Rs 6. The Sikkim Lotteries' results are available on the official portal of the state lottery at sikkimlotteries.com. The Dear Cherished Morning results are already available at the official portal.

The 1 crore prize is including super prize amount, according to a lottery result document released by Sikkim Lotteries, a state government enterprises.

Apart from Dear Cherished Morning, Sikkim Lotteries runs morning schemes like Dear Love Morning, Dear Respect Morning, Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Treasure Morning and Dear Precious Morning.

(Visit the official portal given above and click on the PDF file link given on the homepage to access the Sikkim lottery results)

Sikkim Lotteries' results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check Sikkim Lotteries results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Sikkim Lotteries, at sikkimlotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the PDF link given on the homepage

Step 3: On the next page open, check your Sikkim Lottery morning results

In a related development, Kerala government released the Sthree Sakthi lottery results yesterday.

The draw for today's Akshaya lottery results was held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

