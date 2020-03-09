Sikkkim Lottery Today Live: Dear Morning Results Released, Two More Draw Soon

Sikkim lottery today live: Sikkim Lottery results will be released at sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim lottery today result: Sikkim Lotteries has released the Dear Respect Morning lottery results today. The Dear Monday and Labhlaxmi lottery results will be released later in the day after 4.00 pm. Sikkim state lottery's Dear Respect Morning scheme carries a first prize of Rs 1 crore and this Sikkim morning lottery result has been awarded to ticket number 98L 00793. The Dear Respect Morning tickets were sold for Rs 6. The Sikkim Lotteries' results will be released on the official portal of the state lottery at sikkimlotteries.com. The Dear Respect Morning results are already available at the official portal.

The 1 crore prize is including super prize amount, according to a lottery result document released by Sikkim Lotteries, a state government enterprises.

Apart from Dear Respect Morning, Sikkim Lotteries runs morning schemes like Dear Love Morning, Dear Cherished Morning, Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Treasure Morning and Dear Precious Morning.

Sikkim lottery results: Direct link

Sikkim lottery result for all schemes can be accessed from the direct link provided here:

Sikkim lottery drawn today

(Visit the official portal given above and click on the PDF file link given on the homepage to access the Sikkim lottery results)

Sikkim Lotteries' results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check Sikkim Lotteries results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Sikkim Lotteries, at sikkimlotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the PDF link given on the homepage

Step 3: On the next page open, check your Sikkim Lottery morning results

Sikkim Lotteries' results are released by the Director, Directorate of State Lotteries, Finance, Revenue and Expenditure Department, Government of Sikkim.

In a related development, Kerala government released the Pournami lottery results yesterday.

The draw for today's WIN WIN lottery results was held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

