WIN WIN Result Of Kerala Lotteries Today @ Keralalotteries.com. Details Here

Kerala lottery result for the WIN WIN lottery will be published at keralalotteries.com.

WIN WIN today result: Kerala Lotteries of Kerala Government will conduct the WIN WIN lottery draw today. The Kerala lottery result for the WIN WIN lottery will be published on the official portal at keralalotteries.com after the draw. The WIN WIN lottery results are expected to be released online after 4.30 pm today. The WIN WIN lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 7,500,000 or Rs 75 lakh and last week, the first prize was awarded to ticket number WG 196758, which was sold at Kozhikode district. A second prize of Rs 500,000 or Rs 5 lakh was drawn to ticket number WD 708558, which was sold at Thiruvananthapuram district.

The draw for today's Kerala lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala lottery result for Pournami lottery was released yesterday.

The result for Karunya weekly scheme was released day before yesterday.

Next WIN WIN lottery draw will be held on March 9, 2020, according to a statement released by the Kerala Lotteries last week.

WIN WIN lottery results: Direct link

Check the WIN WIN lottery results from the direct link provided here:

WIN WIN lottery result direct link

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

WIN WIN lottery results: Important points to know

What should I do after buying a ticket?

One particular ticket's ownership is decided by the name, address and signature in its backside. So, don't forget to write in your name, address and put your signature, once you buy the ticket.

Can I participate in the draw?

Among many other reasons, Kerala State Lottery is famous for its draw procedure. A clear and transparent procedure, it has always attracted people's participation. Draws are conducted at various parts of the state. Anyone is welcome at the draw venue. Information on the venue can be had from Agents or through media.

Did I win any Prize?

The results will be published in all leading dailies, the very next day after the draw. Results can be had from agents also. The same will be available over the net at www.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalotteries.in.

Daily lotteries of Kerala government

Apart from WIN WIN, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Nirmal, Karunya, Pournami, Karunya Plus, Akshaya and Sthree Sakthi.

When to collect the prize money?

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

