Sthree Sakthi Result Today From Kerala Lotteries. Details Here

Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi lottery today at keralalotteries.com.

Sthree Sakthi today result: Kerala Lotteries, a Kerala Government enterprises working under the finance ministry, will hold the Sthree Sakthi lottery draw today. The Kerala lottery result for the Sthree Sakthi lottery will be released on the official portal at keralalotteries.com after the draw. The Sthree Sakthi lottery results will be published online after 4.30 pm today. The Sthree Sakthi lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 7,500,000 or Rs 75 lakh and last week, the first prize was awarded to ticket number SJ 505462, which was sold at Thiruvananthapuram district. A second prize of Rs 1,000,000 or Rs 10 lakh was drawn to ticket number SK 814574, which was sold at Alappuzha district.

The draw for today's Kerala lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala lottery result for WIN WIN lottery was released yesterday.

The result for Pournami weekly scheme was released day before yesterday.

Next Sthree Sakthi lottery draw will be held on March 10, 2020, according to a statement released by the Kerala Lotteries last week.

Sthree Sakthi lottery results: Direct link

Check the Sthree Sakthi lottery results from the direct link provided here:

Sthree Sakthi lottery result direct link

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

Sthree Sakthi lottery results: Important points to know

What should I do after buying a ticket?

One particular ticket's ownership is decided by the name, address and signature in its backside. So, don't forget to write in your name, address and put your signature, once you buy the ticket.

Can I participate in the draw?

Among many other reasons, Kerala State Lottery is famous for its draw procedure. A clear and transparent procedure, it has always attracted people's participation. Draws are conducted at various parts of the state. Anyone is welcome at the draw venue. Information on the venue can be had from Agents or through media.

Did I win any Prize?

The results will be published in all leading dailies, the very next day after the draw. Results can be had from agents also. The same will be available over the net at www.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalotteries.in.

Daily lotteries of Kerala government

Apart from Sthree Sakthi, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Nirmal, Karunya, Pournami, Karunya Plus, Akshaya and WIN WIN.

When to collect the prize money?

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Sthree Sakthi lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Sthree Sakthi lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the Sthree Sakthi lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

