Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 309 Draw Today; Details Here

Kerala lottery result: Karunya Plus lottery results (KN-309) will be out today @ keralalotteries.com

Kerala lottery result: Kerala Lotteries, a Kerala Government enterprises working under the finance ministry, will release the Karunya Plus lottery results (for lottery KN-309) today. The Kerala lottery results for the Karunya Plus lottery tickets will be released for a draw which was earlier scheduled for March 26, 2020. The Kerala Lotteries had postponed all the draws and ticket sales in the state due to the CIVID-19 situation. The Kerala lottery result for the Karunya Plus lottery can be accessed from the official portal of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com.

The Karunya Plus lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 8,000,000 or Rs 80 lakh and a second prize of Rs 1,000,000 or Rs 10 lakh.

The draw for Kerala lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

Karunya Plus lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Karunya Plus lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the Karunya Plus lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

Karunya Plus lottery results: Direct link

Check the Sthree Karunya Plus results from the direct link provided here:

Karunya Plus lottery result direct link

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

Apart from Karunya Plus, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Sthree Sakthi, Karunya, Nirmal, Akshaya, WIN WIN and Pournami.

