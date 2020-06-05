Kerala Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-557 Draw Today; Details Here

Kerala lottery result for the WIN WIN (W-577) lottery will be available at keralalotteries.com.

WIN WIN lottery result: Kerala Lotteries, a Kerala Government enterprises working under the finance ministry, will release the WIN WIN lottery results (for lottery W-557) today. According to an official, the Kerala lottery results are being released today for a draw which was scheduled for March 23, 2020. The Kerala Lotteries had postponed all the draws and ticket sales in the state due to the preventive measures taken to arrest the spread of coronavirus. The Kerala lottery result for the WIN WIN lottery can be accessed from the official portal of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Lotteries released the Pournami lottery results (for lottery RN-435) earlier this week.

The WIN WIN lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 7,500,000 or Rs 75 lakh and a second prize of Rs 5,000,000 or Rs 5 lakh.

The draw for today's Kerala lottery results was held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

WIN WIN lottery results: Direct link

Check the WIN WIN lottery results from the direct link provided here:

WIN WIN lottery result direct link

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

WIN WIN lottery results: How to check



Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' WIN WIN lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the WIN WIN lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

Apart from WIN WIN , Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Karunya Plus, Karunya, Nirmal, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi and Pournami.

WIN WIN lottery result: When to collect the prize money?

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

