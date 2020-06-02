Kerala Pournami Lottery Result Today

Kerala lottery result for the Pournami lottery will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Pournami lottery result: Kerala Lotteries, a Kerala Government enterprises working under the finance ministry, will release the Pournami lottery draw today. According to an official, the Kerala lottery results are being released today for a draw which was scheduled to be held before the announcement of lockdown in the country. The Kerala Lotteries had postponed all the draws and ticket sales in the state due to the preventive measures taken to arrest the spread of coronavirus. The Kerala lottery result for the Pournami lottery will be released on the official portal of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com.

the Pournami lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 8,000,000 or Rs 80 lakh. A second prize of Rs 1,000,000 or Rs 10 lakh will also be awarded.

The Pournami lottery results will be published online after 4.30 pm today.

The draw for today's Kerala lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the official, next Kerala lottery draw will be held on June 5.

Pournami lottery results: Direct link

Check the Pournami lottery results from the direct link provided here:

Pournami lottery result direct link

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

Pournami lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Pournami lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the Pournami lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

Apart from Pournami, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Karunya Plus, Karunya, Nirmal, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi and WIN WIN.

Pournami lottery result: When to collect the prize money?

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

