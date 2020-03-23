Kerala Lottery Results Till March 31 Postponed; To Be Declared On These Dates

Kerala lottery results for draws scheduled till March 31 will be declared from April 5 to April 14

Kerala State Lotteries, a lottery enterprises working under the Kerala finance ministry, has decided to postpone all draws scheduled till March 31. According to an official, the Kerala lottery results for tickets sold for draws scheduled till March 31 will be declared from April 5 to April 14. The official also said the tickets will not be sold for daily draw scheduled in this period. Kerala Lottery results are declared for various weekly lotteries including Karunya (Saturday), Akshaya (Wednesday), WIN WIN (Monday), Pournami (Sunday), Karunya Plus (Thursday), Nirmal (Friday) and Sthree Sakthi (Tuesday).

The change in schedule of Kerala lottery results have been made keeping in view of the coronavirus spread and its effects on the sale of tickets.

Kerala lottery tickets are sold for Rs 40.

Kerala lottery results are declared on the official website of State Lotteries Department at Keralalotteries.com.

The first prize various State Lottery schemes vary from Rs 65 lakh to Rs 1 Crore.

Most Kerala lottery results also carry second prizes of either Rs 5 lakh or Rs 10 lakh.

Along with a consolation prize of Rs 8000, the weekly lotteries of Kerala State Lotteries also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

The draw for Kerala lottery results is held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, and the results are released online after 4.30 pm everyday.

The turnover of Kerala State Lottery in 2015-16 was Rs 5445 crore. According to Kerala Budget document 2020-21, this will be raised to Rs 12000 crore in 2019-20.

The target for 2020-21 is Rs 15000 crore.

"Comprehensive software update of Lottery Department will be implemented this financial year. A mechanism in which authenticity of Lottery ticket can be verified by the public is about to come," the finance minister said while presenting the annual budget this year.

