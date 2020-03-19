Kerala Lottery Result Today For Karunya Plus Scheme. Details Here

Karunya Plus lottery result will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Karunya Plus lottery result: Kerala Lotteries, a Kerala government enterprises, will hold the Karunya Plus lottery draw today. The Karunya Plus lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 8,000,000 or Rs 80 lakh and last week, the first prize was awarded to ticket number PR 557383, which was sold at Wayanad district. A second prize of Rs 1,000,000 or Rs 10 lakh was drawn to ticket number PX 378565, which was sold at Kozhikode district. The Kerala lottery result for the Karunya Plus lottery will be released on the official portal of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com.

Last week, a third prize of Rs 1 lakh was awarded to 12 different tickets sold across the state.

The Karunya Plus lottery results will be published online after 4.30 pm today by Kerala Lotteries, a state government enterprises working under the finance ministry.

The draw for today's Kerala lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

Next Karunya Plus lottery draw will be held on March 18, 2020, according to a statement released by the Kerala Lotteries last week.

Kerala lottery result for Akshaya lottery was released yesterday.

The result for Sthree Sakthi weekly scheme was released day before yesterday.

Along with a consolation prize of Rs 8000, this lottery also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Karunya Plus lottery results: Direct link

Check the Karunya Plus lottery results from the direct link provided here:

Karunya Plus lottery result direct link

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

Karunya Plus lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Karunya Plus lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the Karunya Plus lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

Apart from Karunya Plus, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Akshaya, Karunya, Nirmal, Sthree Sakthi, WIN WIN and Pournami.

Karunya Plus lottery result: When to collect the prize money?

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

