Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Wins, Retains Her Kalkaji Seat

Chief Minister Atishi has managed to hold on to south Delhi's Kalkaji seat despite the BJP's massive victory in the national capital and shock defeats of top Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders. The 43-year-old leader, who won the seat in 2020, was up against BJP's former MP Ramesh Bidhuri and the Congress's Alka Lamba.

An Oxford University alumnus and a Rhodes scholar, Ms Atishi has worked extensively in the AAP's flagship exercise to overhaul education in Delhi's schools before she was elevated to the top post. Atishi became Chief Minister after AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal stepped down after he got bail in a corruption case linked to Delhi's now-scrapped liquor policy. When Mr Kejriwal and his Number 2 Manish Sisodia were behind bars, Atishi articulated the party's position at party events and media interaction. With AAP's top leaders Mr Kejriwal and Mr Sisodia losing the poll fight today, Ms Atishi will likely play a key role in the Assembly.

Five hours into the counting, the BJP is set for a comprehensive victory in the national capital. It is currently leading in 47 seats and the AAP's score is 23. The Congress has drawn a blank, completing a hat-trick of ducks since 2015.

Earlier, Ms Atishi had expressed confidence that AAP would win the Delgi election. She had trashed exit poll predictions, which predicted a BJP win, and alleged that they were part of a conspiracy to demoralise AAP workers.

This was a tough fight for Ms Atishi. While the BJP's former MP Ramesh Bidhuri had gone all out to score a win, Congress's Alka Lamba was expected to divide Opposition votes and hurt AAP's prospects. As Chief Minister, Ms Atishi also needed to focus on the AAP's campaign in other constituencies. This left her with limited time to focus on Kalkaji. But she has managed a victory despite the odds.