Rekha Gupta Takes Oath: A Look At Delhi Chief Minister's Wealth

BJP's Rekha Gupta took oath as the new Chief Minister of Delhi along with her six cabinet colleagues today. Ms Gupta, a first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, was sworn in at a grand ceremony at the iconic Ramlila Maidan, 11 days after her party returned to power in the national capital after more than 26 years.

Rekha Gupta's Net Worth

According to Rekha Gupta's affidavit submitted to the Election Commission (EC) before the 2025 Delhi assembly elections, she declared her total income as Rs 6,92,050 in the financial year 2023-24.

Her moveable assets were worth Rs 1.25 crore, she said in the affidavit filed on January 15. She also had immovable assets worth Rs 2.3 crore.

The 50-year-old politician has loans worth Rs 48.44 lakh.

Her affidavit showed that she owns two residential properties, one of which is co-owned with her husband, Manish Gupta.

She does not own any vehicle and has jewellery worth Rs 18 lakh.

Mr Gupta's income in the financial year 2023-2024 was Rs 97,33,570. His movable assets are worth Rs 1.14 crore and immovable assets are worth Rs 30 lakh.

Rekha Gupta: Delhi's Fourth Woman Chief Minister

Rekha Gupta, a former president of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), has become the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi after BJP's Sushma Swaraj, Congress' Sheila Dikshit, and Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi.

She defeated AAP candidate Bandana Kumari by over 29,000 votes from the Shalimar Bagh seat in the February 5 Assembly polls. Notably, Ms Gupta contested the Shalimar Bagh seat in both the 2015 and 2020 Delhi elections but was defeated by AAP's Bandana Kumari in both years.

Born on July 19, 1974, in Nandgarh village of Jind district in Haryana, Ms Gupta's father served as a bank officer. In 1976, her family moved to neighbouring Delhi.

As a student at Delhi University, she joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Her active involvement in student politics led to her election as the President of Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) for the 1996-1997 term. She also served as the Secretary of Dyal Singh College and was deeply engaged in student activism, which propelled her further into public life.

Her political career with the BJP began in the early 2000s. She joined the party's youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), and held the role of secretary in the Delhi unit.

She was then appointed the National Secretary of BJYM from 2004 to 2006.

In 2007, she was elected as a councillor in the MCD elections, representing the North Pitampura constituency.

She went on to serve as the President of the Women's Welfare and Child Development Committee in MCD from 2007 to 2009.