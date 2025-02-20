Ex-AAP Firebrand Leader, A Dentist Among 6 On Rekha Gupta's New Delhi Team

The new Delhi government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will have six cabinet ministers, including former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra. A Union Home Ministry notification on Thursday said that President Droupadi Murmu, on the advice of Ms Gupta, appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Kumar Singh as ministers of the Delhi government.

They will take oath along with Ms Gupta in a grand ceremony to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries at the Ramlila Ground later in the day.

Here are the six ministers on Rekha Gupta's new Delhi team:

Parvesh Verma

Parvesh Verma, a two-time BJP MP, defeated AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat. Mr Verma is a prominent Jat face in the national capital.

Born on November 7, 1977, he is the son of former Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma. He graduated from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University, and later earned an MBA from the Fore School of Management.

Rekha Gupta offers sweets to Parvesh Verma after she was named the new Chief Minister of Delhi

Photo Credit: ANI

Mr Verma is married to Swati Singh, the daughter of former Union Minister and BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh, Vikram Verma. They have three children.

Kapil Mishra

Kapil Mishra, a former AAP leader, won the Karawal Nagar constituency on a BJP ticket. Born on November 13, 1980, in Delhi, he is the son of Annapurna Mishra, a former East Delhi mayor, and Rameshwar Mishra, a socialist leader. He completed his education at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Kapil Mishra during a public meeting at Karawal Nagar in Delhi on February 1

Photo Credit: ANI

He was appointed Delhi's water resources minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. In 2017, he was sacked from the cabinet and joined the BJP in 2019.

He was also accused of making hate speeches during communal riots in Delhi in 2020.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Manjinder Singh Sirsa is the Sikh face of the BJP. He won the 2025 Delhi assembly elections from Rajouri Garden.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa shows a victory sign after winning the Rajouri Garden seat in the Delhi Assembly Election on February 8

Photo Credit: ANI

A three-time MLA, Mr Sirsa was earlier associated with the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Ashish Sood

Ashish Sood is a known face in Delhi's Punjabi community. Born on September 2, 1966, Mr Sood, a first-time MLA from Janakpuri, is a senior leader with some hands-on experience in administrative matters gained during BJP's rule in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

He has also been the vice president of BJP's Delhi unit.

Ashish Sood with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a poll rally in Delhi on January 31

He is also BJP's in-charge for Goa, and co-in-charge for the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit.

Pankaj Kumar Singh

BJP's Pankaj Kumar Singh is a first-time MLA from Vikaspuri.

Pankaj Kumar Singh shows a victory sign as he arrives at the Delhi BJP office in New Delhi after the Assembly election results

Photo Credit: PTI

A Purvanchali leader, Mr Singh is a dentist by profession.

Ravinder Indraj Singh

Ravinder Indraj Singh is BJP's Dalit leader. He won the Bawana (SC) seat by more than 31,000 votes.

He has also been an executive member of BJP's Scheduled Caste Morcha.