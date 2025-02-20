First-time MLA Rekha Gupta will today take oath as the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi, days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in the national capital after over 26 years, ending the 10-year rule of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The grand ceremony will be held at the iconic Ramlila ground and most likely be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of 20 states, and other senior BJP leaders and workers.

Rekha Gupta was chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly at the BJP legislature party meeting late Wednesday evening. The 50-year-old then met Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena and staked claim to form the government.

She is set to become the fourth woman chief minister of the capital after Sushma Swaraj (BJP), Sheila Dikshit (Congress) and Atishi (AAP).

Besides her, six newly elected MLAs -- Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra, Ashish Sood, Pankaj Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Ravinder Indraj -- will also take oath as members of the new Council of Ministers.

Here Are Live Updates On Delhi Oath Ceremony: