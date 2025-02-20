"Like A Miracle," Says Delhi Chief Minister-Designate Rekha Gupta's Husband

With Rekha Gupta set to be sworn in as Chief Minister of Delhi on Thursday afternoon, Manish Gupta, the Chief Minister-designate's husband expressed his happiness for his wife getting such an opportunity, likening it to a 'miracle.'

"We never thought that she (Rekha Gupta) would become the Chief Minister of Delhi. It seems like a miracle... It is a matter of happiness for us that the party has given us so much respect," he told reporters here today.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and MLA representing the Shalimar Bagh assembly constituency, will be taking oath as Delhi Chief Minister at Ramlila Maidan. Along with her, six other MLAs will take oath as ministers in the cabinet today.

Thanking PM Modi and the BJP party leadership Rekha Gupta said, "Delhi Chief Minister designate Rekha Gupta says, "It is a huge responsibility. I thank PM Modi and BJP high command for having faith in me... I will fulfil my responsibility with utmost honesty... My first priority is to complete all the commitments our party has made, and the second priority is that all our 48 MLAs will work as a team modi. I never thought I would be a CM of Delhi. The previous corrupt government would have to give the account of each rupee belonging to the people."

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected government will take place at 12:15 pm.

Parvesh Sahib Singh. Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh are also among the MLAs who will take oath as ministers.

Rekha Gupta will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi succeeding Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi. This continues a tradition that has been difficult for other parts of the country to match. Delhi has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party.

She has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalized communities and women.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other Union Ministers and NDA Chief Ministers will attend the swearing-in ceremony.

BJP won 48 seats out of 70 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party could win only 22 seats in the assembly polls held earlier this month. Congress could not open its account for the third successive election.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)